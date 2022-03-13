UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $27,163,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 430,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after acquiring an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 166,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CW stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,446 shares of company stock worth $3,136,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.