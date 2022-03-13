UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Umpqua worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

