UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

