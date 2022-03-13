UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 15,499 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Hawaiian worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.73%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

