UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,394 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Service Properties Trust worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.