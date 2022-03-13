UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,129 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.18 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

