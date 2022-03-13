UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,537 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Science Applications International worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 205,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 105,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1,198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 101,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,283,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.