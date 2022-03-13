UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 290.1% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 31,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

