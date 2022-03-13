UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,495 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Wendy’s worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Wendy’s Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.