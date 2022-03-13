UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 915 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Synaptics worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,357,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $205.59 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

