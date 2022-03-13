UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 169.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $626,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

