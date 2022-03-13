UBS Group AG Acquires 26,936 Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.05% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KURE opened at $21.79 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

