UBS Group AG Acquires 645,662 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 645,662 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of Clovis Oncology worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 146,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $998,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,838 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

