UBS Group AG Acquires 70,887 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Sage Therapeutics worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.47.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $31.07 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

