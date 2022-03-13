UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.44 and a 52 week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

