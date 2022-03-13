UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 144,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.71. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.60 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total transaction of $2,119,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,369,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,865 shares of company stock worth $16,849,587 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.