UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

