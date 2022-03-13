UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.78% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

