UBS Group AG Buys 57,987 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,955 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,300 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 960,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,964,000 after acquiring an additional 953,422 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

OCDX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

