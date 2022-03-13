UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.70% of Davis Select International ETF worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 404.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,897,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,826,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT opened at $16.28 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

