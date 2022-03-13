UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Quidel worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 128.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Quidel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $7,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $99.20 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

