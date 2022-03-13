UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,860,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

