UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.92% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

