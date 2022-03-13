UBS Group AG Grows Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Progress Software worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

