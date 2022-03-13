UBS Group AG Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.84% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 272,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 750,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

