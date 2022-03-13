UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of SailPoint Technologies worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,226. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $43.78 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

