UBS Group AG Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.23% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA opened at $82.25 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

