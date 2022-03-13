UBS Group AG Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $485.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.