UBS Group AG Has $4.31 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 51,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

