UBS Group AG Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

