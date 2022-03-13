UBS Group AG Has $4.33 Million Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

