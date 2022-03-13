UBS Group AG Has $4.37 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

