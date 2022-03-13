UBS Group AG Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Syneos Health by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Syneos Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.