UBS Group AG Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.90% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at $675,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,611 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $18.94 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

