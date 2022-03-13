UBS Group AG Has $4.54 Million Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 3,085.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of DLocal worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.