UBS Group AG Invests $4.24 Million in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of GreenSky as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 51,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 125,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.40.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

