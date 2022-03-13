UBS Group AG Purchases 4,060 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $112.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

