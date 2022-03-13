UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.86% of Ennis worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Ennis by 137.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ennis by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter worth $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ennis by 333.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ennis by 15.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.