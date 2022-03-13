UBS Group AG Sells 107,134 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 798,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average of $158.57. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.