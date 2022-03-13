UBS Group AG Sells 1,226 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.60% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $123.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.90. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.