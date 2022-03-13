UBS Group AG Sells 4,872 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter worth $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of IYZ opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

