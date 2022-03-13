UBS Group AG Sells 503,512 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Qurate Retail worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Qurate Retail Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.