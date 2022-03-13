UBS Group AG Sells 5,746 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

