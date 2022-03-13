UBS Group AG Sells 61,420 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.70% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFV. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 126,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.