UBS Group AG Sells 8,068 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Brunswick worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $55,306,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brunswick by 7.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,122,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,184,000 after acquiring an additional 154,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Brunswick by 69.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

NYSE BC opened at $89.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

