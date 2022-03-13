UBS Group AG Sells 81,970 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $2,408,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 890,219 shares of company stock worth $16,173,039. 16.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

QuantumScape stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

