UBS Group AG Sells 8,839 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

