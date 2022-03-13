UBS Group AG Sells 9,526 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Boston Beer worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 616.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $346.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $342.74 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.53.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.