UBU Finance Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (UBU)

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. UBU Finance has a market cap of $22,641.48 and $323.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00105131 BTC.

About UBU Finance

UBU is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 8,713,621 coins and its circulating supply is 7,777,669 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

