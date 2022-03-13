UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,594. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UDR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 364,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

